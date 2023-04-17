AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,329 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 544,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VBK opened at $215.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $245.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

