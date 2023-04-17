AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 99,262 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $87,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $172.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.81. The stock has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

