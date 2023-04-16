Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.9 %

WBD opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.