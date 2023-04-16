Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WBD opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.80.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
