Versor Investments LP Decreases Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 479.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

MarineMax Stock Performance

HZO opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading

