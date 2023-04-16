Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of UDR worth $50,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.01.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 672.00%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.66.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

