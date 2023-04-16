Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Restaurant Brands International worth $47,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6 %

QSR stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

