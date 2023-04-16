Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 317,236 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317,236 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $55,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8,957.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 754,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 746,497 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.