Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,651 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of CenterPoint Energy worth $53,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

CNP opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

