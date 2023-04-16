Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $55.50 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Etsy worth $55,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.99. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,794 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

