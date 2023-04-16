Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $50.02 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 705,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,472 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Agree Realty worth $50,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after buying an additional 992,766 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 156,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of ADC opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

