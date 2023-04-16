Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $47.86 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,722 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 33,021 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Akamai Technologies worth $47,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $80,553,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $95,079,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,837 shares of company stock worth $701,030 and sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.18.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

