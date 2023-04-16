Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,256 shares of company stock worth $2,512,304 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $146.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

