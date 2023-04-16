Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,304 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE RCI opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

