Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 134,700 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $176,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

