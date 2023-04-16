Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 2,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $156.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

Get Putnam Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.51% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.