Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS) Shares Down 0.6%

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.18. 351 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of developed ex-US stocks selected and weighted based on a proprietary rules-based multi-factor methodology. PXUS was launched on May 26, 2021 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.