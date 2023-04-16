Philip A. Riley Sells 3,500 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) CFO Philip A. Riley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $156,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

REPX stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $932.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 36.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on REPX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.