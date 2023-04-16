PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer
In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PerkinElmer Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.
PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.
PerkinElmer Profile
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.