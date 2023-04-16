NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,699,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313,762 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of NiSource worth $46,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 429,503 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 51,366 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

