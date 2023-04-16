New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,021 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

