New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 461 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Alaska Air Group worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.41.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.1 %

ALK stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

See Also

