Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,337 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of CNX Resources worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNX opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

