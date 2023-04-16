Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,736 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.55.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

