Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,094 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 258,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.9 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

