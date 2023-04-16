Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,094 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 258,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.9 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.