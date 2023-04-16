Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,401 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,383,000 after acquiring an additional 607,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.68.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

