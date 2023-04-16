Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,828 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AES by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 181,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AES by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 135,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.