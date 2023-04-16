Morgan Stanley Increases Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $70.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.