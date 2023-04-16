MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,899 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $280,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,655,000 after acquiring an additional 802,095 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,722,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,319,000 after buying an additional 222,821 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $126.49. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

