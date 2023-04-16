Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,603 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.95.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

