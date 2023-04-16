Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,952 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

