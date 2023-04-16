Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,498 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Kimco Realty worth $51,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

KIM opened at $18.70 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 124.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 613.33%.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

