KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,739 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $12.09 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

