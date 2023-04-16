Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,473 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average of $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

