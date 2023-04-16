Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average is $167.02. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

