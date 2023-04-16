Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,640,000 after buying an additional 1,072,104 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

