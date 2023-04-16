iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 101,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

