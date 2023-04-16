International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Textron Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NYSE:TXT opened at $68.59 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

