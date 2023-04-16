International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $500.84 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

