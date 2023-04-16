International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

