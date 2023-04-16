Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Helmerich & Payne worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 59.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 563,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of HP opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

