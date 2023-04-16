Golden Independence Mining (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.48 and last traded at 0.48. 25,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 5,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.36 and a 200-day moving average of 0.37.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Independence gold project consisting of 14 unpatented lode claims and mill-site mining claims covering an area of approximately 960 acres located in Battle Mountain, Nevada.

