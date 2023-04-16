Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 325,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 113,396 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 100,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 107,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $131.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

