Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lowered by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $472.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average is $108.99.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

