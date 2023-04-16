Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,866,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,018 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Exxon Mobil worth $536,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $116.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $472.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

