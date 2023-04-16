Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $33.77 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.