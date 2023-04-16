Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 79 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

