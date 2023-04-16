Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

