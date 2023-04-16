Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $18.26 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 208.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,889 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

