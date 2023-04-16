Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $131.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

