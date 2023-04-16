Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

